Local firm pioneering organic solutions

A local company is offering organic solutions for companies exporting tropical fruits, which in the long term will help the country improve the quality of its fresh farm products that are shipped abroad.

Eco-Anzen Corp. based in Davao City is currently marketing the use of biocontrol agents (BCAs) and microbial control agents (MCAs), which are both organic, in the treatment of fruits destined for the local and export markets.

Nilson Tabbu, Eco-Anzen president, told The Manila Times the country’s agriculture sector should start using on a wider scale BCAs and MCAs so it can compete in the international market that is starting to demand safer food products.

“BCAs or MCAs and all other organic solutions have been existing in the agricultural sector here in the Philippines, and a lot of other places in the world for a very long period of time already,” he said.

“However, other countries have been incorporating the practice of organic farming for a longer period of time already, thus they have market command over us, especially with the growing demand for safer, cleaner fresh produce,” Tabbu added.

He said Eco-Anzen is currently focusing its efforts on the Cavendish banana export industry, which is facing challenges from the imposition of stricter phytosanitary standards from major export markets.

“As of now, Eco-Anzen’s efforts are initially focused on the Cavendish banana export industry,” Tabbu said.

Eco-Anzen is currently undertaking collaborative trials with a multinational company, which still cannot be disclosed, and Lapanday Foods Corp., a big Filipino company that has been exporting bananas.

“With Lapanday, we have done laboratory and simulation trials for the control of postharvest diseases. These diseases define the quality of our produce and preferability in the market against other bananas coming from other countries,” Tabbu said.

“Lapanday trials show that our product Yoeki AS can provide the same efficacy control as what the inorganic fungicide spray can do. They simulated the trial for a period duration of 28 days voyage time to reflect the longest transit market, which is the Middle East, where there are prevalent rejections of fresh fruits due to long transit period,” he added.

For the undisclosed multinational company, it made an actual shipment of four vans (1,540 boxes per van) to arrive at the Middle East market after 21 days of transit, plus seven days of transit from the port to ripening rooms, and three more days for ripening.

“Results also showed that Yoeki AS can deliver consistent results against causal pathogens of crown rot and anthracnose,” Tabbu said.

Government support needed

Eco-Anzen believes there are more consumers who prefer farm products that have been treated with little or no chemicals, particularly those who are health conscious.

“Consumers are willing to pay for safer food to eat. Even here in our domestic market, you can evidently see the rising demand for organic products not only for fresh produce, but even for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products,” Tabbu said.

He also believes the government should touch base with local companies that are into organic farming and manufacturing of organically-based products.

“The intervention of the government will help make this practice a more sustainable and economical solution for the producers in terms of lowering down the use of hazardous chemicals,” Tabbu added.

He said the use of MCAs and BCAs in treating tropical fruits can also be cost effective compared to using chemicals.

Eco-Anzen is one of the pioneering firms marketing the use of non-chemical solutions like MCAs and BCAs for agriculture. The company is technically assisted by Dionisio Alvindia, who has a rank of Scientist III and is from the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, an agency under the Department of Agriculture.