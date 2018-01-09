Local, foreign doctors urged to join Piagapo medical mission

A MEDICAL mission will be launched next month in the municipality of Piagapo, one of the fastest developing areas in Lanao del Sur.

People behind the medical mission are calling on local and international medical practitioners to participate in the project to be held in February.

The project will allow children, pregnant women and other residents to undergo medical check-up. Doctors and medical personnel of the Department of Health have not been able to check on the medical needs of Piagapo residents because of the municipality’s location. The medical mission is an initiative led by The Manila Times journalists Drei Toledo and Mimi Fabe.

Piagapo is led by Mayor Ali Sumandar, who received the Seal of Good Housekeeping Award from the Department of Interior and Local Government in 2017. Sumandar had worked abroad but decided to return to the Philippines to serve in government. Early in his term as mayor, he built roads and made sure that his constituents have access to basic government services. He is also leading efforts to build access roads from his municipality to nearby towns and municipalities.

There have been reports that Piagapo, which is adjacent to Marawi City, is one of the new locations where foreign and local IS fighters retreated following the death of terror leader Isnilon Hapilon. However, Piagapo is a flourishing municipality, and residents are enjoying the fruits of excellent local governance.