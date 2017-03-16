Local governments assured of continued PCSO support

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has assured local officials that the agency would continue provide projects to local government units (LGUs) that would benefit their localities aside from the shares they are getting from the operation of Small Town Lottery (STL).

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan recently made the assurance as he reminded local officials that Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) of the STL need not secure business permits from the LGUs where they are operating.

Although the LGUs can no longer issue permits and licenses to STL operators, according to Balutan, they still can receive higher shares from the expanded STL operation in their area.

Local chief executives, during the 2017 assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines held at the Manila Hotel last Tuesday, proposed that the AACs that want to operate the STL in their respective localities be required to secure a business permit from the municipal government first.

The mayors argued that in as much as the PCSO wants to generate revenue through the Small Town Lottery, they too also want to earn additional revenues from the STL operations in their areas.

PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz, however, explained to them that the authorization that the PCSO gave to STL agents is enough for them to operate.

In fact, he said, all permits that would be issued by the LGUs to other numbers game operators would be considered illegal because the STL is the only legal numbers game in the country.

Under the law, PCSO lottery ticket sellers are not required to secure business permits or licenses from the LGUs.

“The PCSO is even exempt from taxes, fees or charges on lotto outlets,” Balutan said.