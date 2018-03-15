93 individuals, companies honored for their exemplary works

THE government of Davao City has honored 93 individuals and companies for their efforts toward developing the city and improving the lives of its people, endearingly called “Dabawenyos.” Done through “Pasidungog” (“To Honor”), part of this year’s “Araw ng Dabaw” (Davao Day) celebrations, the recognition honors the awardees as “everyday heroes,” among them the late Philip Duterte, a public school teacher.

Having been assigned in city’s farthest barangay (village) of Gumitan, Duterte’s determination to teach the Matigsalog tribe had made him contract malaria, leaving two children upon his death. But his death has served as an eye-opener to the people in his village who banded together against the killer disease. In 2017, Brgy. Gumitan was finally declared malaria-free, following the joint efforts by its residents and the City Health Office against malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

Also recognized for his integrity was Ronie Caydan, a worker at the Davao International Airport, who had returned a bag full of cash and other valuables he’d found inside the airport toilet.

Dr. Mae Dolendo, on the other hand, was recognized for her dedication to help children with cancer. She was the force behind Davao City’s House of Hope, and the person behind the creation of the Children’s Cancer Institution.

Mayor Inday Sara Duterte, the presidential daughter, said recognizing local heroes was given in order as the city could not possibly reach its current status without their help. She stressed, “This recognition is important as we enter our 9th decade as a city because it serves to remind us that Davao would not be what it is today without the Davaoeños and their friends helping each other.”