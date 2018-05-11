Local market soars on BSP interest rate hike

PHILIPPINE shares surged in morning trade on Friday following the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates, easing investors’ concerns on price pickup.

As of 12:45 p.m, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) advanced 2.34 percent or 177.33 points to close at 7, 748.33, while the broader all shares rose 1.69 or 78.19 points to 4, 708.10.

Asked whether the ouster of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has influenced the movement of the index, China Bank Securities Corp. research director Garie Ouano said the direct effect of the Supreme Court’s decision on the local market was “vague.”

“The market also opened strongly even before the decision,” he added.

“The rally is likely being spurred by the BSP’s (Bangko Sental ng Pilipinas) decision to hike its policy rates, which likely assuaged concerns on accelerating inflation,” Ouano said.

Late on Thursday, the BSP decided to raise key interest rates amid the increasing prices of goods and services.

Sectoral results were at green as of market recess. LISBET K. ESMAEL