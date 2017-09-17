Local officials slam killing of CSC officer

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Local officials here condemned the series of “extra judicial killings” taking place in the province, the latest victim was a high ranking officer of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Cagayan Valley.

In a facebook post, Maila Ting-Que, Cagayan ex-officio provincial board member and councilor of this city, denounced the killing of lawyer Neil Agustin and all victims of motorcycle-riding gunmen.

The condemnation was similarly expressed by other officials and residents here, alarmed by the apparent security threat posed by the series of killings.

On Friday afternoon, Agustin was driving his car along Gonzaga Extension, Centro 10 this city on the way to Isabela province with his staff Randolf Castañeda when unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle attacked them.

Agustin died on the spot.

Castañeda said he ducked inside the car and ran for safety after the assailants sped off.

“We condemn the killing of Atty. Neil Agustin and all victims of riding-in-tandem (EJK) especially in this city,” Que, also the provincial board’s peace and order committee chairman, commented on Facebook.

She said what is happening now is alarming especially when criminals are freely roving around the city fearing no one.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Warren Tolito, city police chief, said he already formed a special task group to look into the case and that checkpoints have been placed around the city.