Local publisher in Catanduanes gunned down

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: A Filipino-Chinese businessman who ran for mayoral post in Virac, Catanduanes in the May 2016 polls and turned newspaper publisher died on Tuesday morning after he was shot several times by an unknown assailant on Monday. Larry Que, publisher of Catanduanes News Now and who wrote a story on the biggest shabu laboratory uncovered in the province last month, died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Catanduanes chapter. Ramil Soliveres of NUJP Catanduanes said that Que’s murder has sown fear within the local media community, as they might be the next target for reporting on the shabu facility, touted as the largest discovered in the country. “In his column in the two-week old Catanduanes News Now, Que, writing in Bicolano, railed at the shame the discovery of the laboratory had brought the province and blamed the perceived negligence of local government leaders,” Soliveres said. The shabu laboratory was operating within the property of Angelica Balmadrid, whose common-law husband, lawyer Eric Isidoro, a National Bureau of Investigation director assigned in Mindanao, was sacked from his post after its discovery.