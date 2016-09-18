Locsin named UN envoy

JOURNALIST and television anchor Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr. has been named the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Palace announced Sunday.

In a text message to reporters, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Locsin accepted the post after meeting the President on Saturday night.

“Former Congressman Teddyboy Locsin and I were in touch again last night and he said they (Locsin and the President) indeed met at Bahay Pangarap. Congressman Locsin said he accepted the position of UN ambassador,” Andanar said.

Locsin was a member of the House of Representatives from 2001 to 2010, representing the first district of Makati. As a lawmaker, Locsin headed the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms.

Locsin hosted shows on the ABS-CBN News Channel and radio station DWIZ and wrote columns for a business paper.

He served as publisher and editor of a number of publications and wrote speeches for President Corazon Aquino.

The 67-year-old Locsin is expected to address criticisms by UN officials of President Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, which has claimed the lives of about 3,000 suspects.

Duterte has been criticizing the UN and even threatened to withdraw the country’s membership in the world body, only to take it back later.

Last week, the UN high commissioner for human rights scored the President for his anti-drug fight during the 33rd session of the Human Rights Council, saying Duterte’s “scorn for international human rights law displays a striking lack of understanding of our human rights institutions and the principles which keep societies safe.”

Duterte called UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon tarantado or a fool in a visit to Indonesia last September 9.

In August, Duterte criticized two UN special rapporteurs who had urged Philippine authorities to take measures to protect all persons from targeted killings and extrajudicial executions.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard said efforts to combat illicit drug trade “do not absolve the government from its international legal obligations and do not shield state actors or others from responsibility for illegal killings.”