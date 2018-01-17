After logging, DU30 should target mining

THE economic group under the heading of “resource extraction” can be called by another name—the “tubong lugaw” sector.

Logging means clear-cutting timber stands that may have been there from time immemorial. The requirements to clear-cut forests are minimal: jumbo bulldozers to build mountain trails, giant and efficient saws, chains and hooks and trucks outfitted and powerful enough to haul the logs from the logging base to the log-stocking area.

There is no such thing as “responsible logging.”

A logger just plunders awesome gifts of nature for maximum rewards, with a quick, super-high rate of return never known in any other sector, banking and finance included. In the 1950s and the 1960s, real wealth was possessed not by diversified conglomerates but by loggers and the sugar barons. In the 1970s, just prior to and after the proclamation of martial rule, the plunder intensified and the major players were the martial law mandarins, their cronies and presidential relatives. Most of the martial law mandarins and their cronies built their great wealth on logging.

It is also true that the mahogany that built all those basketball courts in the US and elsewhere from the 1950s to the 1980s came from Filipino loggers.

From 12 million hectares in the 1950s, the country’s original timber stand dropped to below 1 million hectares in the late 1980s, when a proper accounting of the country’s remaining original timber stand was accomplished. The lush tropical forests in the awesome Sierra Madre were almost gone and the famous Isabela logging camps had dropped down to a trickle. Much of the country’s logging operations had by then shifted to the Visayas and Mindanao. Multilateral institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed tons of money to reforestation. But no amount of money can make a difference in a context where less than 1 million of the so-called “virgin forests” had been eviscerated.

As the original timber stands disappeared, great floods that devastated much of Central Luzon and the Plains started their deadly, vicious cycle. Remember the flood of biblical wrath just before the proclamation of martial rule? It was a flood that buried what is now Metro Manila and Central Luzon with water from the denuded uplands.

The giant Pantabangan Dam, with its reliable watershed areas in the Sierra Madre raped by loggers, started drying up as well during long, dry spells. The spire of the church of the submerged township jutted out from the murky deep during vicious summers.

From the pillage of Luzon’s bio-diversity, the national economy and the broader society earned nothing. Only the well-connected loggers made their pile.

The truth is, most Filipinos, given the alarming state of the country’s timber stands, have never realized that logging still exists. So when Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol recorded that video that prompted President Duterte to suspend all logging operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula, there was shock that loggers were still at it – and doing it with impunity in upland areas adjacent to very vulnerable communities.

Environment Secretary Cimatu should enforce the order of the President, asap. And thank you Secretary Manny for the vigilance.

DU30’s attention and forcible intervention should next shift to mining. Deal with it harshly, Mr. President.

The powerful and well-funded lobby work of miners (of course, this is the era of fake news and the moneyed miners can easily spread misinformation), have made the public believe that mining is one of the most important economic activities in the country – and that a cease-and-desist order on reckless mining would terribly impact on the national economy.

Wrong. Fake news. Mining contributes little to the economy, according to figures from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

From the year 2000 to 2015, mining contributed a meager 0.7 percent to the GDP. From 2011 to 2015, mining generated an average of 23,644 jobs yearly, a figure less than the total work force of one big mall operator.

The “big” part, really, is on the returns of the mining companies, which recklessly and routinely gouge and dig out the earth to extract minerals. Organized crime is probably the only activity that yields better than mining. But criminals run the risk of getting jailed or getting EJKed while miners even get awarded for “responsible” mining. After the extraction has exhausted the minerals in a specific mining site, that site is abandoned in haste, leaving a toxic wasteland that would be dead forever.

Who magnifies the “major contributions“ from mining? The media are an abettor. But the ones driving and funding the fake news that mining is a vital economic sector are the miners via the Chamber of Mines and the so-called economic think-tanks and their surrogates. Students of geology are often dragged down into the pro-mining campaign.

Recently, a so-called industry council recommended the reopening of the open pit mines closed by the previous DENR leadership on the basis of tortured and unscientific arguments.

Mr. Duterte should stand true to his promise to stop all forms of open pit mining. Then uphold the findings and decisions of Gina Lopez, which closed down several mining operations that violated the law and lowered the axe on mineral-sharing agreements.

The death spiral in the communities affected by reckless mining is an irreversible process. DU30 should treat mining as a problem more lethal than the drug menace.