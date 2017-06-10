London attackers had Molotov cocktails, tried to hire truck – police

LONDON: The assailants behind a terror attack in London last week had also prepared a stash of Molotov cocktails and initially tried to hire a truck rather than a van to mow down pedestrians, British police said on Saturday. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said forensic officers examining the white rental van found “13 wine bottles with rags wrapped around them and believed to be filled with a flammable liquid,” as well as two blowtorches. Police also said Butt had tried to hire a 7.5-ton lorry hours before carrying out the attack, but was turned down because the payment failed. The three attackers struck pedestrians with the van and then went on a stabbing spree wearing fake suicide vests last Saturday in the London Bridge area, a popular nightlife district. Eight people were killed before the assailants—Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba—were shot dead by police. Forty-eight people were injured.

AFP