‘London Biennale Pollination’ comes to Manila

Artist-initiated London Biennale Pollination Manila 2016: Synchronisation Syncopation takes place on September 15 until October 17 in several locations including the Metropolitan Theatre. The event is composed of a series of exhibitions, performances, symposia and a workshop.

Founded in 1998 by David Medalla, an internationally-acclaimed Filipino conceptual artist based in London, and Australian artist-curator Adam Nankervis, London Biennale aims to challenge and transform the notion of the art world biennale as a large state or corporate-sponsored event by opening borders and encouraging a more intimate and community-based dialogue between artists and audiences.

For the Manila Pollination, 90 artists from 20 countries will explore built heritage sites, as well as temporary and imagined architecture, to reawaken awareness about and appreciation for historically significant forgotten spaces. It seeks to encourage creative exchange among artists, heritage conservationists, the academe, and the general public.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) opened the Metropolitan Theatre on August 31 for a final tour.

According to Gerard Lico, consulting architect for the MET Restoration Project, the London Biennale Pollination Manila will be the final event to be hosted in the art-deco theatre before it officially closes for rehabilitation.

Aside from the MET, London Biennale will also be pollinating in key cultural hubs in the metro like Escolta, the Department of Art Studies and Bulwagan ng Dangal in UP Diliman, The Folk Arts Theater in CCP, Galleria Duemila, the PROMDI website, and Project Space Pilipinas.

Other overseas pollination for the London Biennale will take place in cities like Las Vegas, Rome, Berlin, New York, and Rio de Janeiro. A component activity for the pollination includes a video exchange program with Transart Triennale.