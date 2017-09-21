LONDON LOVE

Henry London

The new Henry London automatic collection brings the sophistication of an elegant design with automatic movement, reflecting the beautiful marriage of traditional and new cosmopolitan style. Have it personalized with your very own engraving, and delight in the luxurious materials such as the calf skin leather bracelet, which gives the timepiece that classic and sophisticated look.

Henry London watches are available in all Wristpod, Swissgear, Landmark Makati and selected SM Department stores.