Lone bettor bags P29.7-M lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Negros Occidental won the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot worth P29.7 million during Saturday night’s draw.

According to PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan, the lucky winner correctly guessed the winning combination 11-19-35-41-10-05 with a total jackpot prize of P29,700,000.

The bettor bought the winning ticket from a lotto outlet in Escalante, Negros Occidental, using standard bet or own pick.

Two bettors from Rizal province and Quezon City will split the P5.9 million PCSO Lotto 6/42 jackpot after getting the six-number combination 23-30-03-06-09-25 right.

The winners bought the tickets from lotto outlets in Pililia, Rizal, and Sikatuna Village in Quezon City using standard bets.

The lucky bettors will each be getting P2,970,000.