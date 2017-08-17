Thursday, August 17, 2017
    Lone bettor bags P41.8-M jackpot in Mega Lotto 6/45

    A LONE bettor from Negros Occidental bagged the P41.8 million jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Wednesday night.

    PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the winner correctly guessed the six-number combination of 17-08-45-24-01-40.

    The winning ticket was bought from a lotto outlet in the Public Market of Poblacion Murcia, in Negros Occidental.

    The still unidentified winner only spent P20 for a total jackpot prize of P41,840,184. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

     

