Lone bettor bags P45-M lotto pot

A bettor from Batangas won the P45.3-million Megalotto 6/55 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) during Wednesday night’s draw.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the lone winner got the six-number combination 38-14-44-07-26-34 using “lucky pick” (computer generated).

According to Balutan, the lucky bettor bought the ticket with a total jackpot prize of P45,394,304 at a lotto outlet inside the Batangas City Grand Terminal, Alangilan, Batangas.

Apart from the jackpot winner, 32 other bettors will be getting P32,960 each as consolation prize for correctly guessing five of the six-number combination.