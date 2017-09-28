Lone bettor from Pasay bags P36.3M jackpot in Megalotto 6/45

A LONE bettor from Pasay City bagged the P36.3 million Megalotto 6/45 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Alexander Balutan, general manager of the PCSO, said the bettor correctly guessed the six-number winning combination 06-16-09-12 -13-29 during Wednesday night’s draw.

Balutan added the winning lotto ticket was bought from an outlet at Victory Mall in Pasay City.

Total sales for the Wednesday’s 6/45 lotto draw reached P18,309,300.

Apart from the lone jackpot winner, 62 other bettors will receive P14,760 each for getting right five of the six-number combination. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA