Lone gunman kills Marine in Isabela

    ZAMBOANGA CITY: A Philippine Marine was killed in a daring attack at the port area in Isabela City in Basilan on Thursday. Police said Corporal Jhun Rey Lauriaga, 25, assigned with the 49th Marine Battalion Landing Team in Tawi-Tawi, was with his wife when the assailant shot him in the head and escaped after Lauriaga, who was on a break from duty, died on the spot while the woman was unhurt. Initial police report has linked the former lover of Lauriaga’s wife as behind the killing. Police have launched a manhunt against the gunman.

