Lone gunman kills retired Army officer

Calbayog City, Samar: A retired Army captain was shot dead in broad daylight in front of a Pawnshop along Rosales Boulevard here at about 11 a.m. on Monday. Police identified the victim as retired Capt. Joseph Daz Refugia of Tarabucan District, some 30 kilometers away from the city proper. He was on board a Toyota Innova when shot by a lone gunman riding a motorcycle. Jomeryl Refugia Mahilum, victim’s daughter, told The Manila Times that she has no idea why her father was killed. “My father is good man and that he has no known enemy in our place,” she said. City police are conducting investigation on the killing, as three separate killings were also reported here last week.