Long arms, short memories

LABOR export or deployment of Filipinos to work overseas has never been considered a problem by the Philippine government: from the time labor migration was institutionalized by the dictatorial government of Ferdinand Marcos to the swearing in of President Rodrigo Duterte.

On the contrary, sending Filipinos overseas to work is a non-stated official program with stated objectives. As it was then and now, the main push factors are lack of employment opportunities in the country and need for foreign exchange earnings to fund government debts.

The flow of overseas foreign workers (OFWs), numbering a few thousand per year in the early 1970s, has grown to hundreds of thousands.

In 2004 alone, 933,588 OFWs left the country. Based on trends, it was expected that the number of deployed OFWs would hit the one million mark in 2005.

Twenty years later, the Philippine government’s labor export almost tripled in number.

With its extended reach and marketing efforts, the long arms of the government’s labor export resulted in the deployment of 988,615 OFWs to more than 180 destinations worldwide in 2005 – an increase of 5.89 percent over the 2004 figure and 12 percent more than 2003.

Never mind the abuse that OFWs suffered bubbling to the surface only in the 1990s with the hanging of Flor Contemplacion in Singapore in 1995 serving as the exclamation point. There were others, mostly by abusive employers in the Middle East.

On June 9, 1978 the dictator-President Marcos issued Presidential Decree 1412 establishing the agency in charge of manpower export.

The Overseas Employment Development Board (OEDB), the precursor of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), was born.

The OEDB’s mandate was to “undertake a systematic program for overseas employment of Filipino workers, other than seamen, in excess of domestic needs, to protect their rights to fair and equitable employment practices, and to promote the welfare of Filipino emigrants.”

To jog one’s memory, the overarching and essential powers and duties of the OEDB and POEA remain the same: to promote the overseas employment of Filipino workers; ensure the development of skills and careful selection of OFWs for overseas employment and generate foreign exchange from the earnings of exported labor.

Remittances were $10,689,005 in 2005 and $8,550,371 in 2014.

The top 10 source countries of OFW remittances in 2005 were: the United States ($6.4 million); Saudi Arabia ($949,372); Italy ($430,000); Japan ($356,659); Hong Kong ($338,659); the United Kingdom ($300,725); UAE ($257,429); Singapore ($240,149); Germany ($134,804); and Canada ($134,804), for a total of $117,061.

In June 2017, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported a record remittance month for Overseas Filipino workers: $2.334 billion said to be 5.7 percent growth over the same month in 2016.

BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. exalted that this growth in cash remittances could be directly attributed to a “sustained deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to the “stable demand for skilled Filipinos abroad.” A weaker peso against the US dollar also contributed to the higher amount of remittances.

Compared to just 372,784 OFWs deployed in 1985, the Philippine government takes pride in exporting 1,140,226 Filipinos to work overseas for the period January to June 2017. In fact, Espenilla points out that the deployment threshold “is already more than 50 percent of the total number of OFWs deployed I 2016.”

Assuming the same number of OFWs were deployed for the rest of 2017, the total number of Filipinos working overseas would have been 4,224,662.

Apparently, the adage “the more things change, the more they remain the same” applies to the Philippine labor export program.

Over the years, ensuring the protection of Filipino workers overseas has been at the lower echelon or priorities – addressed only when abuse is reported in media. While it is better late than never, the ban of deployment to Kuwait for the reported abuse of OFWs is a recurring theme that gets buried in the avalanche of remittances.

With remittances more than doubled from 2010 to 2017, the Philippine government conveniently lapses to selective amnesia. In 2010, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas posted OFWs remittances at $18,762,989, then $28,059,789 in 2017. Filipino workers in Asia remitted $5,273,268, followed by those in Europe at $3,857,187.

Small but significant remittances came from Russia ($39,522). Those in mainland China on the other hand, posted a dizzying increase in remittances: in 2010 the amount remitted through BSP was a mere $21,596, but zooming to $169,654 in 2016.

OFWs in the Middle East still accounted for the biggest number of direct remittances in 2017 at $7,810,148.

At time of writing, the ban on the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait was still in place with two suspects arrested in the Philippines – the reported recruiters of Joanna Daniela Dimapilis whose dead body was found in a freezer in an apartment in Kuwait.

Labor Secretary Silvestro Bello 3rd citing President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncementon dzMM promised that “the deployment ban would stay until the slain Filipina, Joanna Dimapilis, gets justice and Kuwait guarantees the protection of overseas Filipino workers.

Shades of tokhang.

The streets are littered with the dead bodies of drug users and runners. In this case of this labor export addiction, the recruiters of the slain OFW shall be prosecuted, but not the employer and definitely, not the foreign government providing employment for OFWs who cannot find work at home.

As with martial law, how easily we forget when we are on a remittance-high.