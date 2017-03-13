Long Lions continue mastery over Alab

Alab Pilipinas’ misery continued after absorbing a 61-83 humiliation at the hands of leading squad Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions on Sunday in the Asean Basketball League at the Sta. Rosa Arena in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

It was the third straight loss by Alab and two in a row from Long Lions as the lone Philippine squad in the tournament dropped to 9-9 win-loss record with two elimination-round games left.

Alab is already assured of a spot in the playoff round despite its horrible loss to the Hong Kong squad, which improved its mark to a league-leading 15-2 slate.

It was the Long Lions’ 10th straight win to secure the top spot in the next round. They now hold a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head duel with the PH quintet.

Filipino-American forward Lawrence Domingo led Alab Pilipinas with 15 points and 11 rebounds while import James Hughes also dished out a double-double effort with 12 markers and 13 boards.

Hong Kong started hot en route to a 48-28 halftime advantage.

Domingo and Hughes tried to ignite a rally for the home team but fell short.

Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. had a quiet nine-point output on 2-of-12 shooting. He added nine rebounds and three assists.

Alab Pilipinas and Hong Kong will face off for one last time on March 19 at the Almendras Gym in Davao City.