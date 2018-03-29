Longchamp

Longchamp proudly unveiled its fourth boutique in the country, occupying a spacious corner of Rustan’s Makati. Continuing its global expansion and strengthening its foothold in the key Southeast Asian region, the gleaming new 65-sqm boutique brings to the fore the brand’s iconic luxury lifestyle and celebrates the French spirit of creativity, innovation and artistry.

Within the luxurious interiors, discover both the latest collections and favorite pieces from Longchamp’s wide portfolio of leather goods, from handbags to luggage and accessories for both women and men. In line with the just launched outlet, Longchamp also celebrates nearly 70 years of fine leather craftsmanship.

Taking inspiration from the brand’s iconic Paris flagship store along rue Saint-Honoré, the interiors boast contrasting wood, leather and fabric, while playing with rich, textured patterns to showcase the collections. The beauty of the chosen materials and extreme attention to detail in this boutique attest to Longchamp’s creative and artisanal expertise.

Society elite and fashion faithful flocked to the brand’s launch party They came sporting their favorite Longchamp pieces. In attendance were Heart Evangelista-Escudero, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Mika Martinez, Tootsy Angara, Mari Jasmine, Carmina Villarroel-Legaspi and fashion bloggers Nicole Andersson, Laureen Uy and Tricia Gosingtian-Gabunada. Also present were special guests Ambassador of France to the Philippines His Excellency Nicolas Galey, General Manager of Longchamp Asia-Pacific Francois-Xavier Severin and President of Stores Specialists, Inc. Anton Huang.

“We are honored to welcome Longchamp into a bigger and better space at Rustan’s Makati. As a brand beloved not only by the Filipino shoppers but by the entire global community, Longchamp further brings prestige and is truly a great part of the Rustan’s portfolio of distinguished retail partners,” said Rustan’s President Donnie Tantoco.

Visit the new boutique at the ground floor of Rustan’s Makati.