Longer, colder nights ahead in PH –Pagasa

THE Philippines will start to experience longer nights between September 21 and 23, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the autumnal equinox could occur between these dates.

An equinox happens when the plane of the Earth’s equator passes through the center of the Sun’s disk, which occurs twice each year, between March 20 and Sept. 23. During this period, day and night are of equal duration all over the world and signals a change in season.

“Sa [autumnal]equinox sa atin ngayon, may time na pantay yung daytime and night time between Sept 21 and Sept 23. Isang araw ‘yun na yung araw ay tumatawid ng equator at yung effect niya sa daytime and night time, pantay yung hours. Magiging 8 hours, 8 hours for each,” said weather specialist Nikos Penaranda.

(In an autumnal equinox, there is a time when day and night are equal).

“Ngayon yung northern hemisphere [where Philippines is part]ay malamig while the southern hemisphere, mainit. May transitions tayo,” he added.

(At the moment, the northern hemisphere is cold while it is hot in the southern hemisphere. We have transitions.)

The other equinox is called vernal equinox, which occurs between March 20 and 21, indicating the start of spring. GLEE JALEA