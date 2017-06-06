Longest day of 2017 to occur on June 21

The Philippines and other countries in the northern hemisphere will experience the longest day of the year during the summer solstice on June 21.

“Philippine nights are at their shortest and daytimes at their longest during the summer solstice,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to the website timeanddate.com, the nights in the country are at their shortest and daytimes are at their longest during the summer solstice that will occur on June 21 at 12:24 p.m.

The sun is expected to rise at 5:25 a.m. and set at 6:22 p.m. as daytime lasts for 12 hours and 56 minutes.

“This is the time when the sun attains its greatest declination of +23.5 degrees and passes directly overhead at noon for all observers at latitude 23.5 degrees north, which is known as the Tropic of Cancer,” the weather bureau said.

The event marks the start of the southward movement of the sun in the ecliptic.

During the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere is tilted toward the sun to its maximum extent, Pagasa explained.