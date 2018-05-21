Longstanding naval force

WITH its more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is third among the countries with the most number of islands in the world, and fifth among those with the longest coastlines. As such, the Philippines cannot stand as a strong, independent nation without an efficient naval warfare service.

Thus, the country established a strong maritime force to unify and defend its islands.

Shortly after he declared the Philippine independence in 1898, General Emilio Aguinaldo formed the Revolutionary Navy as part of the country’s Armed Forces to organize, equip, deploy, and maintain forces for the sustained naval and maritime operations of the country.

Last May 20, the Philippine Navy marked its 120th year of sustaining the country’s territorial integrity, courageously patrolling the country’s maritime borders.

Today, the Philippine Navy counts 24,000 active service personnel, including the 7,500 strong members of the Philippine Marine Corps.

The Manila Times honors the Philippine Navy today for its indispensable service to the nation.

Recent acquisitions

Along with its tasks to protect the Philippines and defend the country against enemy forces, the Navy continues to forge cooperation with its regional and international counterparts to ensure world peace.

The Philippine Navy also fights piracy, kidnapping, and terrorism in the country’s maritime domain.

Toward this end, the Navy recently beefed up its fleet, as part of the military’s modernization program. The Navy hopes to strengthen its capability with new missile-armed gunboats, a refurbished corvette, anti-submarine warfare helicopters, and missile frigates.

“Your Navy has just acquired its first missile capability multi-purpose attack craft that will be made operational possibly in the third quarter of the year,” Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said in a speech during a maritime conference in Manila.

“One corvette from the Republic of Korea is also expected to arrive later this year,” he added.

Empedrad said the new acquisitions should bring back the Philippine Navy’s status as one of the most powerful maritime forces in Asia.

He said, “After the (Second World) War, we were part of the three most capable and powerful navies in Asia. Today, we are one of the weakest navies in the region.”

“What complicates the matter is evolving security threats that undermine our well-being as a maritime nation,” he added.

Empedrad noted that the acquisitions should boost the country’s defense capabilities for the Philippine Navy to catch up with its neighbors.

“We have to grow as a Navy. It’s just for our defense,” he said.

Spike ER missiles from Israel arrived in April 2018 to be installed on locally made gunboats and will be launched in the coming months.

This type of missile has a maximum range of eight kilometers and thus may be used for territorial defense, anti-insurgency strikes and deterrence. They are installed in multipurpose attack vessels, according to the Navy.

Empedrad added that the acquired torpedoes, submarines, and other major defense equipment under the modernization program would enhance the security of the archipelago.

“Since this is our very first missile capability, we really have to study how to operate and where to deploy our ships,” he said. “Naval warfare has become missile-based and we cannot afford to be left behind.”

The Israeli-made Spike missiles were displayed during a street parade marking the 65th anniversary of the Armed Forces Day in Seoul, South Korea, October 1, 2013.

Empedrad said the missile-equipped gunboats may be deployed in Palawan and Zamboanga.

He said Palawan is facing the South China Sea, now subject of territorial claims from China and other neighboring. Zamboanga, meanwhile, has to contend with threats from Islamist militants in Basilan and Sulu.

In 2020, the Philippine Navy will acquire the first of its two missile frigates ordered from South Korea, said Empedrad.

Activities with Australia

Meanwhile, the Western Mindanao Command through the Naval Forces Western Mindanao welcomed the Royal Australian Navy patrol ships in ceremonies held at the Zamboanga City Pier on May 14, 2018.

Prior to the ceremony, the Philippine Navy conducted a meeting procedure for entering harbor with the Royal Australian Navy vessels at 3.8 nautical miles Southeast off Tictabon Island, Zamboanga City.

The arrival of the Royal Australian Navy Ships, namely Her Majesty Australian Ship (HMAS) Albany and Her Majesty Australian Ship Glenelg, marks the start of the 3rd Combined Maritime Security Activity between the Philippine Navy and Australian Navy.

A part of the activity is the series of maritime patrols in the Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs), particularly in the waters of Zampelan, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

Also, the crew on board will undergo various ship drills aboard PN and RAN.

Naval exercise in Indonesia

Still part of strengthening its capability, the Philippine Navy participated in the 3rd Multilateral Naval Exercise, code-named Komodo 2018, held May 4 to May 9, 2018, at Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. The exercise has well enhanced the Navy’s core competency. It was also an opportunity for the Navy to prove that it can keep up with its counterparts in the conduct of various naval exercises and maritime operations.

On May 16, 2018, the Navy welcomed the returning 200-man contingent on board BRP Gregorio Del Pilar FF15, in simple rites held at Pier 13 South Harbor, Manila.

The contingent, under Naval Task Force 83 and headed by Captain Danilo Fuentes Jr., (GSC), joined the Indonesian Navy to participate in various community activities prepared for the Indonesian people.

Looking back

The Philippine Navy was established during the second phase of the Philippine Revolution when General Emilio Aguinaldo formed the Revolutionary Navy.

The Navy began with a small fleet of eight Spanish steam launches captured from the Spaniards.

During the Spanish colonial era, Filipino revolutionaries met the country’s need for a naval force when they included a provision for the establishment of the Navy in the Biák-na-Bató Constitution,

The Constitution authorized the government to permit private warships to engage foreign enemy vessels.

Later on, stations were established to serve as the home bases of ships in Aparri, Cagayan; Legaspi, Albay; Balayan, Batangas; Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; and San Roque, Cavite.

In 1905, meanwhile, the American colonial government in the Philippines created the Bureau of the Coast Guard and Transportation. The Bureau was tasked to maintain peace and order, transport Philippine Constabulary troops all over the country, and guard against smuggling and piracy.

The Americans employed many Filipino sailors in this bureau, as well as in the Bureaus of Customs and Immigration, Island and Inter-Island Transportation, Coast and Geodetic Survey, and Lighthouses.

The Americans also reopened the former Spanish colonial Escuela Nautica de Manila, which was renamed the Philippine Nautical School, employing the methods of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis.

In 1950, then Defense Secretary Ramon Magsaysay created a marine battalion to carry out amphibious attacks against the Communist Hukbong Bayan Laban sa Hapon or Hukbalahap movement.

The following year, President Elpidio Quirino redesigned the Philippine Naval Patrol as the Philippine Navy.

The new organization included all naval and marine forces, combat vessels, auxiliary craft, naval aircraft, shore installations, and supporting units necessary to carry out all functions of the service.

During the 1960s, the Philippine Navy was cited as one of the best equipped navies in Southeast Asia. Many of the countries in the region gained independence between the Second World and the 1960s.

In 1967, the maritime law enforcement functions of the Navy were transferred to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The duties stayed with the Coast Guard, but in the 1990s, it became an independent service under the Department of Transportation and Communications.

Then the government shifted its focus on the Communist insurgency. This led to the strengthening of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force while naval operations were confined to troop transport, naval gunfire support, and blockade.

Today, as territorial claims beset the country, the Philippine Navy stands as the strong vanguard to protect and defend the country’s seas.