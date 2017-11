Even with the sexiest stars in the roster, “Eat Bulaga” discovery Maine Mendoza stole the show at Bench’s “Under the Stars” runway presentation Saturday night, November 19, 2017. Held at SM Mall of Asia Arena, the 22-year-old dubsmash queen and comedianne enjoyed a grand entrance on the shoulders of burly male models, as she brought her fun personality onto the sexy and sizzling stage.

PHOTOS FROM @benchtm, @MAINEDCM