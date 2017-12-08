LOOK: Miss Universe in charity fashion show in Manila

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miss Universe Organization and Front Row Philippines partnered to raise funds for Hope4Change Foundation in “Give Back A Charity Fashion Gala” at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort and Casino on Thursday night.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Peters, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared the stage along with 2017 national titleholders from the USA, Canada, Great Britain, China, Russia, Italy, Netherlands, India, Malaysia, Spain, Singapore, Korea and the Philippines’ Rachel Peters in “Pearl of the Orient”-themed creations by the country’s top designers.

Making the event more special were Binibining Pilipinas titleholders who represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant: Bianca Manalo (2009), Venus Raj (2010), Shamcey Supsup (2011), Ariella Arida (2013), Mary Jean Lastimosa (2014) and Maxine Medina (2016).

Designer Barge Ramos also showcased his barong creations modeled by Mr. Philippines winners led by Manhunt International 2012 titleholder June Macasaet. ARLO CUSTODIO/PHOTOS BY JOHN MICAH SEBASTIAN