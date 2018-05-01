LOOK: PH Labor Day Protests

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Filipino workers commemorated Labor Day on Tuesday with a march to Mendiola in Manila to demand the scrapping of the contractualization employment scheme. They branded President Rodrigo Duterte’s executive order, which he signed on the same day, as a “useless,” “business-backed” and an “insult” to them. The workers ended their protest by burning an effigy of Duterte. PHOTOS BY RENE DILAN, ROGER RAÑADA, RUSSELL PALMA AND RHAYDZ BARCIA
