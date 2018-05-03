LOOK: PH villages under election watchlist

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) released a “watchlist” of areas where violence may occur during the May 14 village (barangay) and youth council (Sangguniang Kabataan) elections. The so-called hotspots were identified based on three categories:

Category 1: Areas with monitored rivalry, presence of private armed groups, and history of election-related violence

Category 2: Areas with monitored rivalry, history of election-related violence, presence of private armed groups, and presence of armed threats

Category 3: Areas in which all critical factors mentioned exists

Based on the latest tally, the PNP has placed 7,496 villages under its watchlist.