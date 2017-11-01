LOOK: Terror on wheels

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In recent years, terrorists have resorted to attacking their targets by using cars, trucks or vans.

Below is a list:

1. October 31, 2017: Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who came to the United States in 2010, drove a rented Home Depot truck into a pedestrian and bike path in Lower Manhattan before hitting a school bus, killing eight people and injuring 11.

2. September 30-October 1, 2017 in Edmonton, Canada: Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, a Somali refugee, ran over a police officer with a white Chevrolet Malibu before jumping out of the vehicle to stab him several times with a knife and fled on foot after. Just before midnight, Sharif drove a U-Haul truck through pedestrians as police chased him. At least four were injured. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder, dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

3. August 17, 2017: A terrorist slammed a white van into a crowded tourist area in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100 from 34 different countries.

4. June 3, 2017: A suspected terrorist used a van to kill seven people and injure dozens more in just eight minutes on London Bridge. At least 48 people were taken to hospitals, according to the London Ambulance Service.

5. April 7, 2017: Rakhmat Akilov, 39, from Uzbekistan killed least four people when he drove his truck on a busy street in the center of Stockholm, Sweden, before crashing into a department store.

6. March 22, 2017: Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands killed six people and injured at least 50 others after he drove his car through a crowd at the Westminster Bridge in London, near Britain’s House of Parliament. The attacker was then gunned down by police. Masood reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to extremism.

7. December 19, 2016: Anis Amri, 24, a Tunisian drove a tractor trailer into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 49 others. A manhunt was launched on Amri throughout Europe. He was shot and killed by police in Milan, Italy, four days after the attack. Hours after Amri died, IS released a video of him pledging allegiance to the terrorist group.

8. November 28, 2016: 11 people were injured when a student, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, 18, ploughed through the campus of the Ohio State University. A campus police officer shot and killed Artan, whom police believe was inspired by IS and the radical cleric, Anwar al-Awlaki.

9. July 14, 2016: Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, 31, a Tunisian-born French resident drove a 19-ton truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds more. The attacker drove for nearly a mile on the beachfront promenade before he was shot and killed by authorities.

10. October 22, 2014: Abdel Rahman al-Shaludi killed a three-month old girl and an Ecuadorian tourist after swerving into a crowd at a light rail station in Jerusalem. Police shot and killed Al-Shaludi who, according to Israeli media, posted comments on Facebook that supported Hamas, a fundamentalist Islamic group that staged attacks in Gaza and the West Bank. His family denied this. EJ GOMEZ

