LOOK YOUR BEST THIS BEACH SEASON

When we talk about summer, we always think of fun, excitement and lots of activities under the sun. But before we bask in those summer rays, we have to take steps to prep and protect our skin to be safe and confident throughout the day.

So if you’re preparing to soak up as much as you can on the beach or if you just want to achieve a radiant and clear complexion throughout the year, Bianca Festejo: Beauty Lounge offers skin care treatments that can help you own that head-to-toe glow.

Bianca Festejo: Beauty Lounge offers three non-surgical treatments that can help bring about glowing summer skin.

Diode hair removal

After years of shaving, plucking, and waxing, women are given a chance to treat themselves with a definitive solution that only a diode hair removal can provide.

This treatment uses laser lights to target the melanin pigment in the hair, which eventually eliminates hair growth. It’s safe and non-invasive while perfectly targeting the dark pigment in the hair follicle and disabling its ability to regrow hair. The precise procedure also helps keep the surrounding skin free from burns or irritations that cause skin discoloration.

The treatment is also proven to permanently remove hair, usually after three to six months with top up treatments depending on the person’s hair type. It gives fast results and the procedure is totally painless, lasting only half an hour per session.

Diode Laser Hair Removal prices start at P2,500 for the underarm, P3,500 for half arms and P5,500 for full arms per session.

Oxygen facial

One disadvantage of staying too long under the sun is that it can cause damage the skin. But this salon offers a solution that will give your face nourishing benefits. For only P1,500 per person, the oxygen facial has restorative benefits and this soothing treatment enhances the glow of the skin without the pain. The treatment is recommended to be taken twice or thrice a month.

The process starts with gentle exfoliation, cleansing the surface with an added boost of skin-replenishing serum like Vitamin C or collagen. Not only does it bring back the glow, this treatment also removes impurities with the anti-aging burst of fresh oxygen on the epidermis. Additionally, it gently wards off dirt, dust, and oil that can clog the pores so you can look forward to a more radiant and clearer complexion right after each session.

Xlite whitening treatment

Prolonged exposure to the sun and its UV rays is harmful; it can cause discoloration, uneven skin tone and other skin-related illnesses. So when it comes to curing melasma, sun spots, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, the Xlite whitening treatment machine is a technological breakthrough in solving these skin problems. Safe and painless, each session is priced at P5,000. The beams of short-pulsed lights targets the areas of the skin and also stimulates the growth of fresh skin cells, which results in a lighter skin tone.

Bianca Festejo: Beauty Lounge is a one-stop hair, skin, and body treatments salon located in three Metro Manila branches. Offering a myriad of affordable services, Bianca Festejo’s professional permanent make-up procedures range from eyebrows, keratin lash lift, and lip tint are also sought after by its wide range of clients.

For more information, visit https://www.permanentmakeupstudio.co/ and www.biancafestejo.com.