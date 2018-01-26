LOOKING GOOD

Ever Bilena Cosmetics

“It Girl” Martine Cajucom is the newest face of Ever Bilena. Beautiful, smart, vibrant and very stylish, the model-entrepreneur always stands out in a crowd, whether she’s in comfy work wear or all glammed up. Now, with Ever Bilena Cosmetics, she’s even more assured of making an impression. She says she immediately fell in love with Ever Bilena’s matte lipstick the first time she tried it. “I bought an entire set. I thought it had the best matte formula. Its other products also have a broad array of different shades and colors which undoubtedly will match any look.”

Learn more about Ever Bilena products and Martine’s moves from www.everbilena.ph