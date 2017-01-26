Looking up while staring down

NEWS: Despite alibis, BI execs liable – Senate probers. Meaning their testimonies are “weak as a LAM?”

The present Commander in Chief wants closure to the SAF 44 incident. He wants a reopening of the investigation to identify the figures accountable for the massacre. Closing by reopening is quite confusing.

One good thing I learned with Facebook is that when you dislike something, you can hide. and hide with respect. No comment, no reaction. And the bonus is – you have the right to do it anytime you wish.

Trump: “An education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge. And the crime and the gangs and the drugs which deprive people of so much unrealized potential.”

Trump University suddenly came to my mind.

There will be no honeymoon period between Trump and the media. His Press Secretary cut it short in 24 hours.

Sometimes I wish that the fine print of a contract be done in bold letters and ALL CAPS.

The fiercest critic of a possession is one who never owned the item in question.

Poor excuse of a subject is, “taken out of context.” Poor excuse of a reporter is, “just a typographical error.”

News are facts sometimes deluded by the medium we use. And distorted a bit more as touched by fingerprints we call reportage.

And that is why we should be wearing hard hats to protect us from hard hats.

Good photography is creating and organizing a perfect rectangle that allows your consciousness to walk into it.

I’m no fan of Trump but I have to pursue the issue of a “flawed system” being floated now.

There were Democrats elected as US Presidents. Were they victims of a “flawed system” too?

My friends and I are thinking of putting up a college the American way. In a quandary whether to name it “Electoral College” or “Popular College.”

Just humoring myself to make others frown.

Why Trump and DU30 won.

Antipathy to statistics has become one of the hallmarks of the populist right, with statisticians and economists chief among the various “experts” that were ostensibly rejected by voters in 2016.

People assume that the numbers are manipulated and dislike the elitism of resorting to quantitative evidence. The fruits of a robust economy as reported by the past administration never reached the digestive system of the common man in the streets. His voice confirmed his disbelief in the party system but rather focused and decided in the search of a man who can champion their cause. The urgency of their needs gave way to collective decisions to change the outcome of the selection process disregarding conventional wisdom.

This is the new normal and it is happening all over the world. It is now a choice between a politics of facts and one of emotions. And both will be dangerous to the existence of true democracy in every part of the world. A blessed Saturday to all.

Gordon: “You were officials of the immigration yet you stayed at the City of Dreams to wait for Sombero for eight hours?”

After much prodding from Gordon, Argosino admitted that Sombero told them that the bags contained P10 million each. He said “they decided to accept the bags to be used as evidence.” But the two kept the money for at least two weeks. It’s a LAM excuse if you ask me.

Facebook is a fine music box to listen to. To appreciate the vocals and instrumentation, one must be able to control the signal-to-noise ratio efficiently.

One friend who likes political jokes like me once said – “the problem with appreciating political jokes is that they get elected most of the time.”

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says the White House press secretary presented “alternative facts.” Media practitioners immediately decided to request for an “alternative” press secretary.

One legislator has suggested that the coronation day of The Miss Universe Beauty Pageant be declared a non-working holiday. And I thought that holding the beauty contest here will give more jobs.

News: Kabayan Party “removes” Harry Roque as representative. So, what is his citizenship now if he is not a “kabayan” anymore?

News: Leila wants Ombudsman not DoJ to indict her. This is what we call in Taglish, “Halatang Obvious.”

After two years, the Ombudsman said in its graft case information that Purisima “willfully, unlawfully and criminally” influenced Napeñas to violate the PNP chain of command, Purisima’s preventive suspension order, and then-officer-in-charge PNP Chief Leonardo Espina’s order for Purisima and other suspended police officers to “cease and desist” from performing duties under their respective offices.

This is just the beginning of the slow grind of justice. And somebody higher is still missing as a respondent.

Gina Lopez buries Ramon Ang’s Manila Bay reclamation project. Ang should look for another site for the burial. Reclamation project reclaimed.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.