Looking your best

You can look better in a swimsuit than you may think. Here are three secrets that can help:

1. Find your best angle and smile. Before you post a swimsuit shot on social media, make sure it’s taken from a slightly raised angle. Stick your chin out and smile. Professional photographers say this slims your face in photos.

2. Get a contouring spray tan. The right shadows and highlights can give the illusion of a slimmer you in pictures.

3. For a fast fix to a tighter-looking body, try a Miraclesuit. This line of swimwear has been designed to make you look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds—as soon as you put it on.

For further facts on the slimming suit, go to www.miracle suit.com.

