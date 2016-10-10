Lookout bulletin issued vs De Lima

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday issued an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against Senator Leila De Lima and five others who are allegedly involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Through a lookout order, De Lima’s flights and travel itineraries will be monitored. She is free to travel but she will have to ask permission from the DOJ.

Lookout bulletinsg were also issued against Ronnie Dayan, the driver and alleged boyfriend of De Lima, former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan 3rd, former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Franklin Bucayu, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission Executive Director Reginald Villasanta, and de Lima’s former security aide Joenel Sanchez.

Aguirre said de Lima and the five others should be prevented from leaving the country if they do not have travel authority from their heads of offices.

Aguirre said the lookout bulletin was issued upon the recommendation of the National Bureau of Investigation, which is currently building up a case against the senator and several others for their alleged role in the illegal drugs trade in the NBP.

“Considering the gravity of the possible commission of any offense, there is a strong possibility that they may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this Department by leaving the country. We thus deem the issuance of an ILBO against the subject persons prudent in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their flight, and/or whereabouts,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said in a memorandum. PNA

PNA/CC