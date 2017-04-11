Loop Band exercise, Qi Gong classes ideal for seniors

A new exercise and relaxation classes especially designed for seniors are conducted at the Sunshine Place under the Felicidad Tan Sy Foundation as part of its continuous effort of bringing wellness for the body, mind and soul.

Also known as the Resistance Band exercise, Loop Band exercise is a total body workout routine using a giant rubber band. A session includes warm-up exercises for arm and leg stretching, and the “ABCD” exercises consisting of archery movements, biceps routines, arm raising and bending techniques – all using the rubber loop band with elasticity fit for seniors.

The full course includes eight sessions with instructor Danica Ducay of Life-Care Fitness Management Inc. every Monday at 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the fourth floor Dance Studio of the Sunshine Place.

On the other hand, the art of Qi Gong offers relaxation for the body and mind that create harmony. An activity practiced in preparation for Tai Chi, Qi Gong helps the body open its energy centers allowing energy to flow efficiently from within and releasing it.

Its basic principles include correcting one’s body posture and breathing with exercises, poses and techniques, teaching one to learn how to inhale and exhale properly and how to keep the body upright. Particular poses in Qi Gong can be beneficial to the heart, intestine and the back.

The Qi Gong program includes eight sessions with instructor Jose Antonio Anonas who has been practicing this energy art for 16 years. These will take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at same venue.

Sunshine Place, located at 56 Jupiter Street, Bel-Air, Makati City, is an accredited Merchant Partner of the Philippine Retirement Authority.