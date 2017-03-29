Loose cannon at the DSWD

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte does not suffer fools gladly.

This evident quality in the character of the man, however, seemed to have been lost on Lorraine Marie Badoy, an assistant secretary at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Obviously wanting to ingratiate herself with the President, Badoy advised Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo and Senator Antonio Trillanes 4th via a post on social media last Sunday to “form a knitting club” and “bake red velvet cupcakes” instead of criticizing Duterte 24/7, especially on the alleged extra-judicial killings under the administration.

Robredo and Trillanes, along with now detained Senator Leila de Lima, are seen as the severest critics of the President, zeroing in on alleged summary executions in the first nine months in office of the hugely popular leader.

Apparently saving the best low blow for last, Badoy, supposedly a “human rights advocate,” socked it to the European Union (EU), seemingly one of the most outspoken foreign impalers of the Duterte administration, also over such killings.

Via the same social media post, the DSWD assistant secretary told members of the EU in Filipino: “Just engage in online child porn. That’s what you are all good at.”

It looked like Badoy just incriminated herself, for how did she know that the 28-strong bloc (27, when Britain will have completed its formal exit) “engages” in child pornography and being “good at” it to boot?

Does she study obscene stuff as a scholar or does she view it online to broaden her grasp and understanding of such a delicate subject?

But any which way, the DSWD assistant secretary’s answers to these questions will not matter to perhaps the Federal Bureau of Investigation or Interpol whose agents may just come knocking on Badoy’s door to invite her to testify before some international keepers of the moral flame on what she knows about “child pornography” in the European Union.

Badoy’s boss was quick to defend her subordinate, who was “just being obviously sarcastic… or making light of it [child pornography]as an important social problem that should be addressed.”

For the information of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, “sarcasm” is different from a statement of what Badoy had decided as fact that the European Union is made up of a bunch of perverts and lowlifes who deserve to be in jail for child pornography, a criminal offense.

One definition of sarcasm is “ironically scornful language,” Miss Taguiwalo, and pay attention to “ironically.”

The DSWD chief clearly does not know how to count, ruing that “it is unfair that [Badoy’s] personal character is being questioned because of one sarcastic sentence she wrote in her own social networking page.”

The DSWD assistant secretary, according to Taguiwalo, “loves children and cares about their welfare, so to even imply that she trivializes the issue [of child pornography]is unfair and misleading.”

Well, with the flak that the DSWD is getting over Badoy’s stupid and apparently baseless remarks, Taguiwalo could even say that her assistant secretary is den mother to a million orphans here and abroad.

The DSWD secretary should apologize to the European Union, one of the biggest donors of money and goods every time the Philippines is struck by earthquake, typhoon and other natural disasters and that we would not run to them any time soon (and that’s a fact, not sarcasm).

Badoy should resign because she is not even good at being a defender of the President.

Also for her information, he can take on all comers, for better or worse.

For Badoy, obviously, the road to hell that she took was paved with good intentions.

Meanwhile, the triumvirate of Robredo, Trillanes and De Lima has just been given more ammunition by a DSWD official who completely missed her target.