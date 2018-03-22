Loose electrical connection ruled out as Cebu fire cause

FIRE investigators are yet to confirm the cause of the Cebu fire that gutted at least 270 houses and displaced 2,500 people in Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday afternoon but ruled out loose electrical connection as the cause as claimed by the owner of the house where the blaze originated.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Climaco Salisid of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department identified the house owner as Federico Degamo.

The scene of the fire in Sitio Santo Niño is a mix of informal settlers and residential owners who are adjacent to SM Hypermarket and at the back of Tamiya Factory that makes miniature automobiles, about 70 meters away from the main road. Most of the house owners are renting out spaces mostly to factory workers.

Salisid told The Manila Times that Degamo leased his house for a long period and claimed to have reported a sparking electrical wire of Mactan Electric Company, Inc. (MECO) in the area.

But Diane Amodia, MECO public information officer, said they have not received a report about the electrical wire and it has not yet been confirmed.

MECO issued a statement on Tuesday that some areas in Barangay Basak were experiencing power interruption because of the burnt 69kilovolt sub-transmission lines and poles in the area because of the fire in the area.

Amodia said they restored the power at past 3 a.m. on Wednesday, adding “the power supply is already stable.”

Last Tuesday’s fire was the second largest incident reported by the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department in March, ironically, Fire Prevention Month.

The first blaze happened on March 16 that destroyed 353 houses in Sitio New Paradise, Barangay Pajo, where two young children, aged one and three, died.

In a media conference on Wednesday, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said food was distributed to the informal settlers in the area right after the fire.

“We encourage them [fire survivors]to fill-up the profiling at DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development],” Radaza told reporters.

The mayor stressed this is important for the fire survivors to get their beneficiary cards from DSWD so they can avail of financial assistance.

As of Tuesday, the DSWD has listed 700 victims from the Pajo fire and have provided P10,000 to affected homeowners and P5,000 to renters. Packs of rice, canned goods and noodles were also distributed.

“We are still negotiating their relocation,” Radaza said, adding that the city government does not have available lot to provide for the fire victims.

Meanwhile, Barangay Basak chairman Isabelito Darnayla said they already declared a state of calamity in the fire-affected areas so they can use 70 percent of the P2.5 million barangay (village) calamity fund.

Darnayla said they have identified 150 households affected by the fire.

The fire survivors are temporarily sheltered in 14 classrooms at Basak Elementary School with about 10 to 20 people staying in one classroom.