Loose talk on Dengvaxia, Sereno and Rappler

THEY should know better. And for the most part, they do. But what they miss is massive.

In recent days, we have seen a number of respected figures lend their formidable wisdom on major national issues — and, as this article argues, woefully miss the point.

Yesterday, 58 physicians, including former Health Secretaries Manuel Dayrit and Esperanza Cabral, ex-colleagues of this writer in the Arroyo Cabinet, deplored the “unnecessary fear and panic” over the Dengvaxia controversy.

Their statement blamed mainly “the imprudent language and unsubstantiated accusations by persons whose qualifications to render any expert opinion on the matter are questionable at best, [which]have caused many parents to resist having their children avail of life-saving vaccines that our government gives.”

“If this trend continues, we may find ourselves faced with outbreaks of debilitating and life-threatening diseases that we have already been able to control through our vaccination programs,” the statement added. “The only way to continue to prevent deadly epidemics of these infectious diseases is to sustain a high rate of immunization [and]vaccination in our population. This will not be possible if parents refuse to consent to vaccination for their children because of fear.”

Turning to another controversy, former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., with whom this writer was also honored to deal with as Cabinet Secretary, expressed sadness over division in the Supreme Court amid the impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Davide told GMANews, “what is happening in the Supreme Court deeply saddened me, because I could not imagine that the Court would be so divided on an issue still pending in the lower house.”

Of the justices invited to testify before the House justice committee, the former CJ said only Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio “took the most wise and prudent move” not to attend the proceedings.

A third statement worth citing comes from top lawyer and former Philippine Stock Exchange president Francis Lim, speaking about the case of his client, news website Rappler, whose articles of incorporation were voided by the Securities and Exchange Commission for violating the Constitution’s rule that media companies should be 100 percent Filipino-owned.

Lim’s remarks, which we will save for last, naturally defend Rappler and challenge the SEC decision. But there was one thing he said that not only weakens Rappler’s case, now elevated to the Court of Appeals for judicial review. Part of what Lim said may even undermine his standing as a lawyer, and even investor confidence in the Philippines. More on this later.

Brilliant minds miss the point

The doctors’ statement on Dengvaxia as well as Davide’s lament over the Supreme Court would win nods in the medical and legal professions. They are absolutely right that misinformed panic over vaccines and open discord among high court magistrates are immensely disturbing and undesirable.

In the case of the medical issue, intemperate statements on the dengue vaccine may even lead to more diseases and deaths if children get gravely sick because their Dengvaxia-spooked parents refused to have them vaccinated.

But what these totally well-meaning and highly respected luminaries of medicine and the law miss is the question: Why?

Your Honor Chief Justice Davide, did you consider why seasoned justices, several of whom kept silent during the impeachment of then-CJ Renato Corona, even voting to withhold witnesses and documents from Congress, now went the opposite way and opened the door for the court’s papers and personages to parade before congressmen keen to oust Sereno?

Isn’t it because the testifying justices felt they had to speak up, because the current primus inter pares was disregarding her peers in making collegial decisions, thus violating the Constitution’s explicit word that it is the Supreme Court, not the Chief Justice alone, that should exercise its powers?

Never mind the P9-million bullet-proof SUV, the Boracay presidential suite, the first-class flights, and the missing annual statements of assets, liabilities and net worth. But if the high court’s constitutionally mandated collegiality is repeatedly violated, should the justices witnessing it keep quiet? Or should they tell all, so that the Constitution and the rule of law shall prevail over one-woman rule?

On Dengvaxia, this writer must ask his esteemed former colleagues Manolet and Espie: Did you and your 56 co-signatories in the vaccination statement ponder why many worried parents in Davao, for instance, would believe senators, lawyers, and commentators in faraway Manila with zero medical credentials, instead of the Department of Health officials in their city offering vaccines to protect their children?

Isn’t it because not a few children vaccinated with Dengvaxia have horribly died of dengue, seeming to affirm the finding belatedly announced by vaccine maker Sanofi-Pasteur that those who get injected before ever contracting the disease would suffer more gravely if they become ill?

So, one must pose this rejoinder to the 58 MDs and one retired CJ: If there were no mass Dengvaxia vaccinations and no violation of Supreme Court collegiality, would there be paranoia over all vaccines, and discord among the magistrates?

My client, right or wrong

For lawyer Lim’s comments on the Rappler case, one needs to listen to his online interview, available at: <https://www.rappler.com/business/194671-rappler-talk-francis-lim-sec-decision>. It gets pretty legalistic, but we will try to make it understandable for non-lawyers.

Seven and a half minutes into the video, Lim is asked what was the problem with the Philippine Depositary Receipts issued by Rappler’s parent to raise P50 million. The PDR had a provision requiring the issuer, Rappler’s holding company, to make Rappler get prior approval from holders of at least two-thirds of outstanding PDRs before it changes its articles of incorporation or its by-laws.

Lim replied that despite this provision, Rappler could disobey its holding company, which would then violate the investment agreement and may have to return the P50 million raised.

Now, would you buy PDRs from a company whose lawyer talks like that? Or invest in a country where a former stock market boss sees no big problem in violating a key investment provision?