Lopez bags Class A title in Lopez Cup

Edgardo Lopez Jr. scored a par-68 to claim the Class A title in the 2nd Lopez Cup Golf Tournament last August 25 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Lopez carded a total of 70 gross followed by Tootsie de Jesus and Gabriel Herbosa, who fired 71 and 77 points, respectively.

Martin Dalmacio copped the lowest net plum with 67 while Gao Pronove took the lowest gross award as he finished with 69.

In Class B, Michael Montero racked up an 84 gross to claim the top honors followed by Garry Manotoc with 85 and Marvin Gelisan with 87.

Winners in Class C division were Rommel Sytin (net 71), Ador Abrogena (72), and John Sinson (72 countback).

In the Ladies Division, Vangie Omlang fired a par-70 to win the championship.

Cherry Castillo finished second with 71 points followed by Gilda Medestomas with 72.

Meanwhile, Gabby Lopez III topped the Lopez Family division with 68 total points.

The tournament was backed by BDO, First Philippine Holdings, ABS-CBN, Rockwell Land, Asian Carmakers/ BMW, Filipinas Shell Corporation, Philippine Airlines, Delta Airline, Foton, and Republic Insurance.