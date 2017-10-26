Lopez: Local firms should get infra deals

Local firms should be given opportunities to participate in government infrastructure projects amid moves to liberalize the entry of foreign contractors, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Asean+6 Construction Forum, Lopez told reporters he wanted to discuss proposed changes to the Foreign Investment Negative List (FINL) with Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia.

“I think we have to see the size and the source of project. So far there are no details yet, especially on those locally-funded government projects. We will meet and we will clarify,” Lopez told said.

Pernia has said that changes to the FINL would allow foreign contractors to participate in the Duterte administration’s “Build Build Build” program.

“ I think the reason they are getting foreign is for the technology … If there are bigger projects and there is a need for bigger contractors, then they hire foreign. We can be open but we should have a definite size,” Lopez said.

“We still have a lot of these (local) players. It’s common sense that we give them the opportunity. The opportunities are here so we should give them the chance to work,” he added.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo, meanwhile, said some 2.5 million construction workers are needed for the government’s massive infrastructure program.

“We have 10 million unemployed that’s why we are training them from zero knowledge in construction to those with minimum knowledge to those with maximum knowledge. we started only a few months back. We are doing massive trainings,” she added.