Lopez Museum and Library hosts museum summit at University of Santo Tomas

Through a grant from NCCA, the Eugenio Lopez Foundation Inc. (ELFI) through the Lopez Museum and Library (LML) is hosting the Museum Summit titled Plotting Points at the University of Santo Tomas this from March 30 to April 1.

Plotting Points endeavors to bring together museum practitioners from all over the Philippines to reassess the current state of the field in line with developments in programs and policies that are of relevance to the arts and culture sector. This summit engages some of the issues and challenges confronting museums and other cultural institutions in the 21st century by creating opportunities for dialogue and exchanges of ideas, strategies and skills in museum research, operational practices and programming.

Felice Sta. Maria will deliver the keynote address. The Summit program is broken down into three days: March 30 (day 1) includes all plenary sessions; March 31 (day 2) features parallel breakout sessions of various formats such as lectures, workshops and case study presentations and panel discussions. Finally, April 1 (day 3) is allotted for site visits in museums and other cultural sites in 3 different key areas in Manila.

Reservation is required as availability of slots is limited. To register email plottingpoints@gmail.com. Registration is free of charge.