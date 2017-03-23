Lopez, Yang push SME cross-border matching

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez and China’s Vice Premier Wang Yang recently launched the Philippines-China small and medium enterprises (SME) Cross-Border Business Matching in Metro Manila to support development initiatives for SMEs.

The DTI, in partnership with the Bank of China (BoC), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the International Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ICCP), brought together more than 600 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the Philippines and China to explore new modes of cooperation to exchange knowledge and share technical expertise between the two countries.

“With the support of the Chinese counterparts, local MSMEs will be able to seize opportunities in the global market,” Lopez said, adding that the business matching initiative shows how far Philippines-China relations has broadened, with prior commitments producing tangible results.

Both sides also agreed to further engagements in trade and investment, infrastructure grants, and tourism development.

“China and the Philippines will always be neighbors despite of the twist and turns in its relationship. To be good neighbors is the only right choice for us,” Yang said as he emphasized the relevance of trust-building, upholding peace, seeking common interests and managing differences through dialogues.

These new economic engagements are just the beginning of the reinvigorated friendship between the two countries, Lopez said adding that this will foster a favorable economic and technological exchange.

“Despite the challenges of the past years, I am confident the ties between our two countries has matured and will endure thanks to our shared history and bond as Asian nations,” Lopez said.