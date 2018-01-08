Lorenzana admits meeting ex-Navy chiefs over ‘unceremonious’ change of command

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Nueva Ecija: Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana admitted on Monday that he met with former Navy flag officers-in-command to explain the sudden relief of Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado.

“I have talked to the former flag officers-in-command. I requested for a meeting to explain to them the root cause of why Admiral Mercado was relieved as Navy chief,” Lorenzana told reporters in a press conference here after the turnover ceremony of the leadership of the Philippine Army’s Special Operations Command.

He acknowledged that the “unceremonious” change of command of the Philippine Navy leadership disappointed some former Navy chiefs.

“They said I violated the time honored tradition of retiring honorably with parade and everything. I told them that the situation then was so fluid and that we can longer have a formal turnover. I explained to them why and they understood,” Lorenzana said.

In late 2017, Mercado was booted out as the Navy chief ahead of his retirement in March this year. He was replaced by Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad, former deputy chief of staff for reserve and retirees’ affairs (J9) of the military.

Mercado was assigned to the Office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff and put on floating status.

Mercado’s relief from office stemmed from his alleged “insubordination” for insisting France-based company Thales to supply the combat management system (CMS) of the frigate deal of the Philippine Navy.

Lorenzana had expressed dismay over Mercado’s actions and said that he lost his trust and confidence in him.

Lorenzana also said that the South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries made a deal of providing the CMS for the two frigates for the Philippine Navy.

Hyundai was the second lowest bidder for the frigate project after the Indian government failed to show qualifications of being financially capable in providing the warships to the Navy.

For now, Lorenzana said the frigate project was “moving.”

“We hope the procurement of the steel [for the frigate]will happen soon so that by April this year, they will be able to cut steels. The critical design will be approved by the project management team [of the Navy]and it will be submitted by Hyundai prior to the ones they will be using,” he said. DEMPSEY REYES