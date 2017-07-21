THE recent attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), in several provinces only shows that the rebels are “communist terrorists,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

“The latest atrocities perpetrated by the NPA…show why they are rightfully labeled as communist terrorists,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

He cited the attacks against the Presidential Security Group (PSG) in Arakan, North Cotabato and the killing of two Marines in Roxas, Palawan; the burning of equipment of the Department of Public Works and Highways, which was working on “vital infrastructure” in Quezon province; the killing of a policeman in Bukidnon; blasting of landmines that injured six soldiers; and destruction of plantations in Surigao del Sur.

These are the reasons why, the defense chief said, he fully supports President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration to cancel the peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“That is why I fully support the President’s decision not to resume the formal peace talks unless the CPP-NPA stop their attacks and extortion activities, and reign in the warmongers among them,” Lorenzana said.

“The government has proven its sincerity in dealing with the communist movement. This, in turn, has been reciprocated by double talk and treachery,” he added.