Lorenzana, ‘Bato’ oppose resumption of peace talks

SANGLEY POINT, Cavite: Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana disagreed on Monday with a resolution proposed by lawmakers at the House of Representatives prodding President Rodrigo Duterte to resume the peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

In a news conference, Lorenzana said: “Initially, I am opposed to the peace talks but we will find out what they really want to happen this time, because we have been talking to them for the past several decades, nothing is happening.”

“But I have to talk to the President first and get his sense because he has more information than I have, so after I talk to him, it would be his decision to pursue the peace talks, then we have to abide. But personally, I am not in favor of it,” Lorenzana added.

Also on Monday, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said the communist rebels were “just fooling” the government and would continue to attack soldiers and police even during peace talks.

“Nobody wants war but they are going to use peace talks to continue their attacks. We are being fooled for a long time so us in the security forces, we say there should not be any peace talks since they are just fooling us,” he told reporters in a separate news conference.

Forces on alert

De la Rosa instructed all police units to double their efforts in launching offensive operations and mobilizing village information networks and other intelligence sources to deter expected attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA) on its 49th anniversary on March 29.

“We are taking advantage of good weather to launch our own tactical offensive operations against the remaining guerilla fronts in the countryside, complemented by continuing legal offensive actions against the CPP-NPA front organizations and support systems, particularly CPP-NPA personalities who are wanted by the law for criminal offenses,” he said.

De la Rosa also urged people living in Regions 11 and 13 to be more vigilant amid the presence of NPA rebels in their area.

The two regions have what the NPA needs: gold, banana plantations, and logging, the PNP chief said.

Ceasefire first

Sixty-one lawmakers filed House Resolution 1803, urging Duterte to restart the peace talks with the CPP’s negotiating arm, the National Democratic Front, and pursue social, economic and political reforms in Mindanao.

For Lorenzana, however, the resumption of peace talks will have to come along with “sincerity,” which means a declaration of a bilateral ceasefire.

“But, these people (CPP and NPA), are insisting on fight and talk, but I don’t believe in that,” he said. “If we talk, we should stop fighting first,” he added.

Lorenzana also pointed to the recent surrender of Red fighters.

“A lot of them are surrendering in droves everyday, so, they are trying to [use]peace talks as last ploy to stop the surrenders and the tagging of them as terrorists,” he said.

In November, the President signed a proclamation officially terminating the peace negotiations with the NDF, months after he said that he did not want to pursue talks anymore following the ambush on a Presidential Security Group convoy in North Cotabato by NPA rebels.

The President later declared the CPP and NPA as terrorist organizations.

Lorenzana said he had not seen sincerity from the communists since he was a lieutenant at the Philippine Army way back in 1973.

“I have not been seeing their sincerity. We have been watching them and watching them since I was a lieutenant but I have retired and I haven’t seen any sincerity in them,” Lorenzana recollected.

The cancellation of talks prompted CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison to lambast the moves of the Duterte administration such as the declaration and extension of martial law in Mindanao, the impeachment efforts against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and the killing of alleged drug suspects through the brutal war against drugs.

with ROY D.R. NARRA