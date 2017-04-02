Lorenzo, Esporma triumph in Run United

Running mom Cinderella Lorenzo and Welfred Esporma bested thousands of runners to claim the top spots in the Run United Exceed on Sunday at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The 27-year old Esporma of Team Latak (Lakad-Takbo) finished the 21.5-kilometer marathon race in one hour and 29.08 seconds.

She was followed by Nhea Ann Barcena (1:34:08) and Chihiro Nakai (1:37:13), who settled for second and third places, respectively.

“I’m so happy that I proved myself again. This is for my family,” said Lorenzo, who is a mother of three boys.

Leading all the way in the race, Lorenzo suffered a minor injury in the first five kilometers after throwing herself down because of road humps.

“I did not let my injury get into my game. I just stayed focus,” she added.

In the men’s division, 27-year old Esporma crossed the finish line in 1:20:44 and was declared the champion after Rustom Nava, who ran a minute earlier, was disqualified due to registration issues.

“It is more sweet to win during the actual race rather of disqualifying my opponent. But, I’m still happy with what I achieved,” said Esporma, member of Diliman-based intensity runners group.

Joey delos Reyes (1:20:57) placed second while Cipriane John Topia (1:22:22) settled for third.

Over 3,600 runners joined the 7th edition of the race, which is patterned after the world’s premiere Boston Marathon.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID