Loreto braces for 2017 title-eliminator fight

DAVAO CITY: Former world champion Rey “Hitman” Loreto of Davao City vowed to train hard for his title-eliminator fight with World Boxing Council (WBC) International light flyweight champion Jonathan “Lighting” Taconing of Zamboanga del Norte slated next year.

However, the fight which was ordered already by the World Boxing Council during the 54th Annual Convention in Miami, Florida, still has no final date and venue yet.

“There still no date yet but if it will push through I will really train hard,” said Loreto in Filipino via text message.

His co-manager Brico Santig said a purse bid will still be made to determine the date and venue of the fight.

Loreto, a former IBO world light flyweight champion, is also still in Okinawa, Japan visiting his Japanese girlfriend and their son. He is scheduled to arrive in Davao City on December 24 to spend Christmas with his family.

“ I will not be complacent because Taconing is strong and also a fighter,” said Loreto.

Loreto and Taconing are rated no. 2 and 3, respectively by the WBC for the month of December.

The winner will become the mandatory challenger of undisputed WBC world light flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez of Mexico.

Lopez, however, has already beaten Taconing (23W-3L-1D-19KOs) by a unanimous decision in their championship fight last July 2 in Mexico City.

Loreto (23W-13L-0D-15KOs) has won all his three fights this year all against non-Filipino rivals by knockouts. Loreto stopped in the first round Thailand’s Fapikat Twins Gym at the Ambassador Hotel in Bangkok on January 22.

He later pummelled to submission Japanese Koji Itagaki by a 4th round TKO on April 24 at the Marina Hop in Hiroshima, Japan.

In his last fight, Loreto TKO’d Rungrit Sor Visetkit in the 4th round last August 19 at the Bangkok University in Bangkok.

The 26-year-old Loreto had captured the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) World light flyweight crown by a 3rd round knockout win against South African Nkosinathi Joyi on February 1, 2014 at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

In their rematch, Loreto again stopped Joyi by a first round TKO infront of his challenger’s hometown crowd on March 22 at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

But Loreto was stripped of his IBO world title for only failing to defend it because he was already scheduled to fight in Japan. Loreto’s manager is Naris Singwancha of Thailand while Taconing is managed by Johnny Elorde of Manila.

