Los Baños ‘shabu queen’ falls

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Police arrested 15 drug suspects, including the alleged “shabu queen” of Los Baños. Supt. Vicente Cabatingan, Los Baños chief of police, said operatives served nine search warrants at known drug lairs at the villages of Bayog and San Antonio where they arrested the suspects led by Rosalina Lumaybay, known as “shabu queen” and the leader of the Lumabay Drug Group. Police confiscated several sachets of shabu valued at P100,000. Other arrested suspects were identified as Mark Rivera, Rolando Decena, Gerardo Presa, Gimiliano Tandag, Roberto Lumaybay, Carlo Bustamante and Emelita Eusebio, who were all subjects of the search warrants.

ROSELLE AQUINO