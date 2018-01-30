We lose logic when we pay peanuts to hire monkeys

SINCE 2016, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has been telling us he’s not in favor of hiring government contractors based on the lowest bid policy, noting how many multimillion-peso projects suffer from low quality due to corruption. “The lowest bid often means the lowest quality,” the President was quoted in a report by Christina Mendez in the Aug 5, 2016 issue of The Philippine Star.

This policy was reiterated in a succeeding report that described Mr. Duterte as bent on pursuing “to eliminate bidding for public works because it only causes delays and breeds corruption.” Instead of bidding as required by law, “public infrastructure and service projects should now follow the ‘Swiss challenge’ system for faster and better quality projects,” according to the banner story of the Philippine Daily Inquirer by Allan Nawal and Frinston Lim in the Jan 28, 2018 issue.

I’m not sure how Mr. Duterte can go around this requirement of the law. To some degree, I must agree with him, at least in this context. Public bidding not only causes delay and incentivizes grafters who can collude with one another to come up with a bidding process. But bidding also has value, albeit limited, if applied to the procurement of standard equipment like machines, computers or vehicles when the specifications are easy to discover and is difficult to manipulate.

Of course, that’s assuming that government agencies would not resort to ghost delivery, if not define their specifications according to a preferred, chosen brand.

But let’s leave it that. It’s different when you hire contractors to build roads, bridges, airports, piers, and what have you. Unscrupulous contractors, always in an unholy alliance with equally corrupt public works officials, can always cheat us in the quality of steel bars and cement to be used, among others, if not divert them to construct private infrastructure, such as a mansion for a certain government official.

Public bidding is not applicable when you hire consultants who come from different backgrounds in terms of work experience and track record. Some of these consultants have studied abroad and obtained advanced degrees in something, while others gained their expertise from local schools through a public education system. There is nothing wrong with that. But I need to emphasize the yawning differences in the consultants’ personal circumstances, which are relegated to the side when prospectors compare their price tags.

And so, how can you make an apple-to-apple comparison of management consultants who have different orientations and submit contrasting proposals, ranging from the lowest to the highest bids. The answer is – you can’t. It’s impossible, period. That’s because no two persons, even if they come from the same university, are exactly alike.

That’s why you don’t see me participating in corporate bidding for my services as a management consultant. If a prospective client calls for a proposal, you can expect me to decline the invitation the moment he tells me that I have to be compared with other consultants. No, thanks.

We hear it time and again, if you pay peanuts, you get monkeys. W. Edwards Deming (1900-1993) was right: “Don’t decide based on the price tag alone.” Such timeless maxim is number four on Deming’s 14 Points that were the foundation of what we know today as kaizen (continual improvement) for the Japanese and lean thinking for Western managers. And of course, it’s branded equivalent in the much-vaunted Toyota Production System.

Dr. Deming said we must “(e)nd the practice of awarding business on the basis of price tag alone. Instead, minimize total cost. Move toward a single supplier for any one item, on a long-term relationship of loyalty and trust.” It means that organizations must rely on very few but reliable suppliers who understand your approach to quality and productivity, and pay them well to sustain their profitability and survival.

“The idea of several suppliers for any one item, competing with each other for lower prices (as advocated by some authors), makes good talk, but as a practical matter it is only talk, even under long term contracts. It destroys any possibility of a good relationship between customer and supplier. The losses would be one of those unknowable figures.”

Undeniably, it’s called “single sourcing.” But it doesn’t mean one supplier for 10,000 parts of a typical automobile. Rafael Aguayo, author of the 1990 book called “Deming: The American Who Taught the Japanese About Quality,” says “Deming urges companies to work toward using one supplier for each part purchased. This will lessen the variation for each part and improve overall quality and costs” in the long term.

If you want to become a supplier to Toyota, for instance, you must be ready to accept its “open-door policy.” This means that Toyota is welcome at any time, even without any announcement to visit the supplier’s premises. But that’s not all. The most difficult requirement is the open-cost breakdown, which requires suppliers to disclose the cost of their purchased material, processes, workers’ salaries, among others.

What if this open-door policy is implemented by non-government agencies, such as the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption, if only to help uncover graft and corruption in public works?

* * *

Join us in our Feb 15, 2018 one-day public seminar on “Indispensable Manager’s Metrics to Help Measure Success” at Discovery Primea Makati. Use PromoCode TMT13018 to secure the best rate at P7,900/pax, compared with the regular rate of P9,900/pax. Call (02) 846-8951 or 0915-406-3039, or send an email to inquiry@kairos.com.ph for further details.