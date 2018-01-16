Are we losing the battle against sleaze?

DESPITE President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to fire more officials for anomalous actions, as he did to many since the unceremonious exit of his erstwhile staunch ally, then-Secretary Ismael Sueno of the Department of Interior and Local Government, the corrupt are hanging on, hoping they won’t get caught.

With good reason: Between one President and several hundred investigators in the Office of the Ombudsman, the ratio of government people to officials out to catch the corrupt far exceeds 1,500 to one, compared with about 100 to one for Hong Kong’s feared Independent Commission Against Corruption. (ICAC)

Plainly, for grafters in the Philippines, the odds of getting exposed, charged and punished are minuscule. But the rewards are huge.

Consider the billions of pesos in irregularities spawning news headlines and Congress hearings the past year. No official has been arrested for any of them.

Take the P6.4 billion worth of shabu smuggled via the Bureau of Customs “green lane” last May. This no-inspection channel for imports was directly handled by the office of then Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon. President Duterte insisted the ex-mutineer was honest despite gross procedural violations committed by the Customs chief in seizing the contraband, and his failure to file any case until Congress held hearings.

Then there was the P3.5-billion rush purchase and dissemination of the Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine to more than 830,000 schoolchildren, which may then worsen the disease for those who never had it before. At least four have died with symptoms consistent with dengue. The Department of Health wants to return unused vaccines for a refund of P1.7 billion from the French manufacturer Sanofi, plus funds to blood-test hundreds of thousands of vaccinated children.

Even as this controversy hogs headlines, it may be dwarfed by a bigger alleged DoH scam, also in the past Aquino administration, which hijacked P10.6 billion earmarked for senior citizens’ premiums with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.(Philhealth).

Instead of funding Philhealth, as mandated by the 2016 budget, then President Benigno Aquino 3rd transferred the money to unprogrammed funds, then diverted them to the building of thousands of DoH health centers, which would be easy to corrupt and hard to check.

Left with a mammoth hole in senior citizen premiums, Philhealth could have suffered grave financial strains by mid-year, according to one scenario reportedly presented to its board. Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd himself estimates the insurer’s reserve fund life at just four years with no boost in premiums.

Well, starting this month, Philhealth has increased mandatory premium contributions from employees and employers, to 2.75 percent of salaries, up from 2.5 percent previously. That’s a 10 percent hike, and according to Secretary Duque, it would extend reserve fund life to eight years.

And the P10.6 billion in diverted premiums? Even media seems uninterested, while Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales has yet to publicly launch investigations into the two DoH irregularities, which could implicate the man who appointed her.

Amid this multi-billion-peso avalanche of alleged sleaze, former DoH consultant Dr. Francis Cruz, whose government work also included a stint at the Department of National Defense, has named what he has labeled a “mafia” of senior health officials skimming off and covering up scams in the department.

Catch the vaccine crooks

Where is all this going?

We have had two years of big news about giant scams, from the P50-million bribe to two immigration officials from an illegal online gaming tycoon, to the P157-billion Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP), which no less than the Supreme Court found to have allocated misdeclared “savings” to programs and projects not authorized in national budgets — a clear case of malversation.

We have a President who has junked his predecessor’s defense of close associates, along with several of his loyal supporters and other appointees for even a whiff of corruption, or just too many trips abroad.

And the Department of Justice has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to sleuth several of the multibillion-peso irregularities, including the DAP and pork barrel sleaze, the shabu smuggling, the Bureau of Immigration bribery, and Dengvaxia.

Now, if no official, past or present, goes to jail for any these scams, despite presidential and investigative muscle after the grafters — and many leading suspects aren’t even charged — then no matter how many globe-trotting agency heads get fired, corruption’s big fish won’t get scared.

At the worst, they could resign or be dismissed in disgrace, but with their ill-gotten wealth intact. That’s what happened in the Aquino government and it may well be so in the current regime, if the DoJ-NBI probes don’t lead to solid charges and convictions.

The DoH anomalies, in particular, scream for justice, having put hundreds of thousands of children’s lives at risk of death by dengue, and compromised the financial health of the primary agency covering medical expenses of millions of ordinary Filipinos.

How VACC-plus can stop sleaze

Thankfully, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), allied with President Duterte and its chairman Dante Jimenez, just appointed head of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), is on the DoH cases.

VACC and PACC should not let up until top officials behind the scams are charged and jailed. For if they can get away with endangering the young en masse and diverting premiums for the old by the billions, then corruption has truly won big.

In its anti-graft crusade, VACC should also consider expanding its ranks with volunteer lawyers, investigators, auditors and retired bureaucrats, to build a corps of expert probers numbering 13,000. That would escalate the ratio of anti-graft watchdogs close to Hong Kong’s 1-to-100 in our bureaucracy of 1.3 million.

This enlarged VACC can also partner with religious, professional, labor, and civil society groups. The broad anti-graft coalition could pressure the Ombudsman, agency heads, and even the President to crack down on the corrupt, even those close to the investigating entities.

This column has outlined the concept for such a citizens coalition for good governance, which would also support upright civil servants under threat <http://www.manilatimes.net/four-letter-word-can-beat-corruption/306492/ >. With it, the citizenry can join President Duterte in cleaning up the government.